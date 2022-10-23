Person taken into custody after 'barricade situation' at Virginia's Fort Belvoir: FBI
NORTHERN VIRGINIA - A person is in custody after a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, according to a tweet from the U.S. Army base.
The base tweeted just before 1 p.m. that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad had responded "to a barricade situation" Sunday morning.
According to a later tweet from the FBI Washington Field Office, the incident started around 8 a.m. on Sunday, and it was resolved just before 3 p.m.
FBI officials say the Army Criminal Investigation Division is taking the lead on investigating the incident.
No other details were made available.
