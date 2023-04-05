Person stabbed after argument on Metrobus in Wheaton

A victim is in critical condition after being stabbed following an argument on a Metrobus in Wheaton on Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Police say the call came in around 12:25 p.m. Two adult males were arguing on a Metrobus. They exited the bus near University Blvd. West and Amherst Ave.

The male suspect stabbed the victim and ran away. The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.