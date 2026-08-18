Pedestrian struck and killed by Metro bus in Fairfax County

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The Brief A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by a Metro bus on Sunday evening in Bailey’s Crossroads. He was crossing Carlin Springs Road at the crosswalk with the pedestrian signal when the bus hit him while making a right turn at a green light. The uninjured bus driver remained at the scene.



A 59-year-old man has died after being struck by a Metro bus while using a crosswalk in Bailey’s Crossroads on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Detectives determined that the driver of a 2022 New Flyer Metro bus was traveling eastbound on Columbia Pike around 8:30 p.m. After stopping at a red light at the Carlin Springs Road intersection, the traffic signal turned green, and the driver proceeded to make a right turn.

At the same time, police say a pedestrian was crossing in the designated crosswalk and had the pedestrian-crossing signal when he was struck by the front right side of the bus.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Adam Ali, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Metro bus was uninjured and remained at the scene. Authorities say that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors for the driver.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to announce any possible charges in connection to the deadly crash.

What you can do:

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact them.