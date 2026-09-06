Family holds vigil seeking answers in 2023 murder of Brandon Gant

The Brief More than three years after 23-year-old Brandon Gant was shot and killed in Southeast D.C., his family gathered for a community vigil on Sunday. Gant was found shot inside a vehicle near 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue SE on April 20, 2023. No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide.



More than three years after 23-year-old Brandon Gant was shot and killed in Southeast D.C., his family gathered for a community vigil on Sunday and issued a renewed plea for information leading to an arrest.

The backstory:

Gant was found shot inside a vehicle near 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue SE on April 20, 2023. According to his mother, Taloria Gant, he was running errands for her, including stopping for gas, when the shooting occurred just one week before his birthday.

File Photo.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide. D.C. Metropolitan Police previously released surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident, but the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Local perspective:

To keep her son's case active, Taloria Gant said she organizes monthly community walks and is appealing to both local and federal law enforcement authorities for assistance.

What you can do:

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with details regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.