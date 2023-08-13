Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Woodbridge: police

A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Woodbridge Saturday night, police say.

At 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to the Featherstone Road railroad crossing in the area of Featherstone Road and Marseille Lane to investigate a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a passenger train.

Investigators discovered that the person was walking on the tracks as a train was approaching the crossing. The train engineer sounded the train horn to warn the pedestrian but they remained on the tracks and were hit.

Fire and rescue personnel were called and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

No one on the train was injured.

The pedestrian was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification. Their identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.