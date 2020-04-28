PD: 77-year-old woman attacked by pipe-wielding suspect in Tucson

Police in Tucson are looking for a suspect accused of hitting an elderly woman with a metal pipe.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the suspect attacked the woman as she was leaving a business near 12th Avenue and Ajo.

After hitting the woman with the metal pipe, police say the suspect stole the woman's property and ran from the business.

Police have not released any information on the woman's condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.