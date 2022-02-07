PAY IT FORWARD: Montgomery County students provide birthday cakes to kids across DMV

Several students in Montgomery County are making it their business to help less fortunate kids across the DMV have a delicious cake for their birthday.

Sam Krakower, Grace Finnegan, and Devani Shah joined Maureen Umeh outside of Winston Churchill High School to talk about how they are Paying It Forward.

Easterns Automotive Group wanted to encourage the students to continue their support of those struggling in their communities by giving them a $2,000 donation to buy cake and party supplies. If you want to learn more about this organization or to get involved, please visit www.bc4f.org.

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.