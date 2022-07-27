Pay It Forward: FAN DC organization helps children in foster care

Children thrust into the foster care system have a hard enough time trying to heal from the traumas that put them there, let alone resources that help them focus on not only healing but also growing and learning.

FAN D.C. is an organization that is working to lessen the impact of the system for children in our area.

FOX 5’s Pay it Forward crew invited FAN's Executive Director Josphine Mazyck and program participants, Aaliyah and Jaylah, to speak with GoodDay D.C. about the organization.

Easterns Automotive Group donated $2,000 to the organization to help them continue their special mission.

