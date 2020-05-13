PAY IT FORWARD: Community comes together to support Children's National Hospital staff

We’ve talked a lot about small businesses and shops struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis, but providing quality healthcare is has been a struggle as well.

Providing a safe environment for treatment, additional testing in the face of the pandemic and dwindling financial resources with the cancellation of elective services has really put a strain on hospital facilities.

Children's National Hospital has been serving the community for 150 years and says there are many changes but they are working through them.

Emily Dorosz is a registered nurse and is the Clinical Program Coordinator for the Emergency Medicine and Trauma Center at the hospital. She says, “We are adjusting to the challenges and we are really lucky to have a terrific team here.”

She says having to scramble to find additional PPE along with a drop in revenue has added to the level of stress.

Our Pay It Forward crew along with Easterns Automotive Group wanted to hug these heroes, virtually, by recognizing their efforts to support our community.

Joel Bassam of Easterns Automotive thanked hospital staff for all they do and donated $2,500 to offset costs for PPE and additional measures brought on during the battle against coronavirus.

Advertisement

Click here for more information on how you can help.

