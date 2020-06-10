PAY IT FORWARD: Assistance dogs provide children with emotional support

The last few months have been an emotional roller coaster, but for just a moment imagine what it has been like for children who may have learning disabilities or need additional emotional support.

Tailwags and Bookbags is a non-profit organization that is continuing to help children in need by paying it forward with a "pawsome" helper.

Executive Director of Tailwags and Bookbags Karin Hemphill, introduced Bingo to our viewers during Good Day DC.

Bingo is a 7-year-old female Labrador Retriever facility service dog.

Hemphill said before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools she and Bingo attended classes to support students with reading skills, speech skills, spatial awareness, anxiety and depression, along with a host of other challenges.

Now with the closures and lockdown they’ve had to hit the road, supporting students through home visits.

The organization usually has a full schedule with student support during the school year and into the summer months.

Advertisement

Hemphill admits she would love to have another K9 to help them help more kids.

That’s where Easterns Automotive Group and the FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew stepped in.

Corey Bassam, along with his little brother Ameen, presented Tailwags and Bookbags with a $7,000 check to cover the purchase of a new facility service dog. Bingo has made visits to the Lab Shool where Ameen is a student.

“I’m happy Bingo helps in so many ways.”