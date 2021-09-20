PAY IT FORWARD: 15-year-old gives back in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

FOX 5 is continues to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a young man who is paying it forward by giving back to the communities most in need.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh and the Pay It Forward Crew caught up with Omar Fulcar at John Lewis High School in Springfield, Virginia earlier. The 15-year-old sophomore has been volunteering with different organizations throughout Fairfax County.

He’s helped organize and distribute backpacks for kids returning to in-person learning, packed and distributed boxes of food for needy families, and distributes flyers and help day-laborers sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

His aunt, Claudia Morcelo works for the Fairfax County Department of Health. She says Omar has really put his heart into helping others. "From a small kid to now, he loves to serve.

That’s what we encourage at any age, just to get involved." Easterns Automotive Group was moved by Omar’s dedication to helping his community.

They awarded him with a $250 Visa gift card and will make a $1,000 donation to one of the non-profit organizations he works with.

He was surprised at the generosity and said, "This money will go a long way with helping those who need help. I’m very happy."

