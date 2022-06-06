Parents in Fairfax question county's plan to address learning loss

FOX 5 is learning more about a Fairfax County Public Schools survey that was recently sent to parents.

Families in the area have until Friday to complete the survey about their child’s experience this school year.

Some of the questions the county is asking are raising concerns for some parents.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis asked Fairfax County Public Schools what they plan to do with the survey results, and they referred us to their website and went on to say each individual school will decide.

The email sent to parents states the information will be used with other data to inform the school board, superintendent, and leadership team about the district’s return to five days a week of in-person instruction.

One question, in particular, asks parents if they were impressed by the plans FCPS developed to help students – who had fallen behind academically during the coronavirus pandemic – catch up.

The question struck a chord with some FCPS parents who took to social media saying the learning loss that took place during the pandemic cannot be addressed with more virtual learning.

Part of FCPS’s plan to address learning loss includes ensuring each student has a tutor.com account paid for by the district.

A spokesperson for FCPS said, "Tutor.com is just one of multiple approaches FCPS is using to address learning loss and support students as we recover from the pandemic."

FCPS parent Christy Hudson says the county spent almost $500,000 to subscribe students to an online virtual learning platform.

"And again, offering virtual learning to combat learning loss acquired during virtual learning is not a good idea," Hudson said.

"I would love to see more peer-to-peer tutoring in school," she added.

In addition to covering the costs of Tutor.com for each student, FCPS says they are using pandemic funds to assist with learning initiatives including new board games that boost critical thinking. They're also encouraging small group instruction and additional materials like magnetic fraction tiles.