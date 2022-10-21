Overturned truck causes delays on I-270 in Frederick

Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway.

Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the truck blew a tire and overturned.

The driver of the truck sustained injuries during the crash and was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Officials did not give on update on the driver's condition.

Video from the scene shows crews blocking the northbound lanes as they work to clear debris from the roadway.

All lanes of I-270 were shut down as a result of the overturned truck. The southbound lanes of the highway have since reopened, but all northbound lanes remain closed.

Traffic in the area is being diverted to Maryland Route 80.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.