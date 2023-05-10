Overheated lithium-ion battery eyed as possible cause in Rockville house fire

Officials say an overheated lithium-ion battery that was plugged into a charger could be to blame for a house fire in Rockville.

The fire was reported Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Crawford Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the 40 volt battery may have overheated or triggered an electrical malfunction starting the blaze. It appears the fire started in a second floor bedroom.

Piringer said a smoke alarm altered the occupants. Two adults, two dogs and one cat have been displaced. No injuries were reported. The fire caused about $20,000 in damages.