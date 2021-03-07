One week away: Get ready to 'spring forward' as Daylight Saving Time nears

article

We will soon lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of daylight.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021. That's when you will set your clock forward one hour.

Most electronic devices automatically spring an hour forward but some clocks will have to manually be changed. While setting the clocks in your home, it is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

With the change in time, mornings will be darker and days will be longer.

MORE NEWS: Biden: Americans to begin receiving $1,400 stimulus checks this month

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Daylight Saving Time lasts 238 days -- or about 65 percent of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918. Most of the country follows daylight saving time, but Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation) does not.

Advertisement

Previously, Senator Rubio reintroduced the 'Sunshine Protection Act,' which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. This reportedly reflects the Florida legislature's 2018 enactment of year-round Daylight Saving Time. However, the change will not apply until there is a change in the federal statute.

Eleven other states — Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Arkansas, Alabama, and Wyoming — have passed similar laws.

TRENDING: Police: Naked Cowboy arrested in Daytona Beach during Bike Week

Some people experience difficulty adjusting to the time change. Experts advise going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night to give your body a chance to adjust.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.