On The Hill, Episode 51: A chat about African American voter issues with Phillip Thompson

This time the On The Hill podcast is joined by Phillip Thompson. He's a former member of the Virginia State Conference NAACP and current Executive Director of the National Black Nonpartisan Redistricting Org.

Phillip talks about African American voter issues, ranging from opportunity zones to economic development.

He also discusses the state of Virginia politics one year after individual scandals rocked the top three Democrats in Virginia.

On The Hill is a weekly politics podcast featuring FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald in which he expands on the conversations that are the staple of Sunday morning political talk in Washington, D.C.

