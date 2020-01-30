Old Bay hot sauce sells out in 30 minutes online

If you’re looking to add a little spice to the wings, nachos, and dips you’re likely eating this Super Bowl Sunday, you might consider Old Bay‘s brand new limited edition hot sauce. That is, if you can find it.

In a region where they literally sell Old Bay doormats at grocery stores, the hot sauce sold out within 30 minutes of it being offered online.

“We thought it would be popular, but maybe not quite this popular,” Old Bay’s Jill Pratt said.

The hot sauce is something the company’s research and development department has been working on for a while, Pratt said, adding that local restaurants then got excited about the idea and Old Bay launched the product.

“We said it broke our internet,” Pratt laughed. “It took down our site. It was unbelievable.”

The hot sauce is expected to be available online again in about a week. Shortly thereafter, Pratt said it will be offered in area grocery stores as well.

