Officer involved in foot chase struck by Metrobus in Northeast DC, police say

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Breaking news in Northeast, D.C. -- authorities confirm an officer was struck by a Metrobus early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported between L Street and Bladensburg Road. Officials say the officer was involved in a foot chase before being stuck.

The officer suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 900 to the 1300 block of Bladensburg Road is closed.