Off-duty Prince George's County police detective dies in her home

An off-duty Prince George's County police detective passed away in her Waldorf home Wednesday morning. She was 51.

Police say at around 10 a.m., first responders arrived at the home of Corporal Danita Ingram after receiving reports of a medical emergency. Following life-saving efforts, Cpl. Ingram was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

In 2008, Ingram joined the police department. She was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Enforcement Division.

Ingram is survived by her four children.