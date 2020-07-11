Off-duty police sergeant fatally shot man in Reston apartment building, police say

article

Police say the man who fatally shot another man Friday in a Reston apartment building was a decorated off-duty Metropolitan Police sergeant with nearly two decades of experience on the force.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call around 11:36 p.m. in the 12000 block of Starboard Drive.

They say the sergeant opened his apartment door to find 29-year-old Daniel Matheson of Reston standing in his doorway.

The sergeant, who was armed, told police Matheson was raising a gun in his direction when he shot Matheson in the upper body.

Matheson later died at a nearby hospital.

Detectives say they do not believe the men knew each other, but their investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

The sergeant, who police did not name, is now on administrative duty.

Police are working with local prosecutors to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (703) 246-7800.