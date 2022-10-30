Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; Police release images of persons of interest

A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police.

Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria.

According to police, officers at the scene found an adult man who at been shot inside an apartment at the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased at scene.

Police say three men were spotted running from the scene after the incident, but no arrests have been made.

The three men are described as being in their 20s. Two of the men were wearing dark shirts and pants at the time of the incident, and the other man was wearing a white shirt with black pants.

Police released the following images of the three men that they are calling persons of interest:

Person of Interest (Photo: Fairfax County Police)

Police had initially asked people in the area to shelter in place as they investigated the incident. That shelter in place order was later rescinded.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Fairfax County Police at 1-866-411-8477.