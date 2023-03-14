Oceans Calling Festival announces 2023 lineup after weather canceled last year's event

Oceans Calling Festival has announced its 2023 lineup with headliners John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson and Alanis Morissette.

The festival will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 in Ocean City after having to be canceled last year due to Hurricane Ian.

Featured article

The festival’s second installment will showcase more than 40 artists across three stages, including Weezer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads and more.

The entire lineup can be found here, and presale tickets will be available on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.

The Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within each Oceans Calling Festival ticket purchase.

For the full list of details, and to purchase tickets, click here.