Ocean City, College Park July 4th firework shows canceled due to labor, supply shortages

Ocean City and College Park have both announced their Independence Day firework shows will be canceled due to both labor shortages and supply chain issues.

Ocean City officials say they received the "surprising" news about the cancelation of two July 4th firework shows from the firework company. The company told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.

Ocean City is now planning an intimate Independence Day celebration on July 3 at Northside Park including a condensed firework show at 9 p.m.

Downtown on July 5, Ocean City will feature music beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. For updated information about both events, click here.

The City of College Park and the University of Maryland say the cancellation of their annual Independence Day fireworks is due to COVID-19's continued impact on the supply chain. They say they anticipate the return of the event in July 2023.

College Park's first Fourth of July parade is still scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 4th on Rhode Island Avenue. Visit the City of College Park’s website for more information.