Northern Virginia nursing home CNA dies of COVID-19: report

The bulk of coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia are happening at longterm care facilities.

FOX 5 has confirmed a certified nurse assistant at the Mount Vernon Healthcare Center, which is located in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, died this week.

A whistleblower says 18-year employee Seth Annan, 46, died from COVID-19 and that staff at the facility need more protection, training and more.

This comes on day when the country is honoring nurses for "Nurse Appreciation Day." We’re told Annan was the best of them — a certified nurse assistant who worked at the facility for almost two decades.

Annan reportedly checked into the hospital mid-April and died this past Monday.

FOX 5 spoke with a whistleblower who says Annan was assigned to the quaratine unit of the nursing home during the pandemic and that staff were not told about his diagnosis or death.

Fred Stratmann, a spokesperson for Mount Vernon Healthcare Center, would not confirm Annan's cause of death due to privacy restrictions but did share with FOX 5 that the center is following all CDC guidelines for coronavirus case reporting.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the folks at the Mount Vernon Healthcare Center here are devastated by Annan’s passing. He’s described as popular, dedicated and well liked by staff and families.

We’re told staff who test positive for COVID-19 must self quarantine and are prohibited from returning to work until they show two negative tests.

