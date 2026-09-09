Northern Virginia man convicted of arson, murder for deadly townhouse fire

The Brief A Northern Virginia man was convicted of murder and arson for a 2025 deadly townhouse fire. Court documents revealed an insurance claim was filed the day after the fire. A 36-year-old woman trapped in her home was killed in the fire.



A Northern Virginia man was found guilty after he intentionally started a deadly townhouse fire that killed his neighbor.

What we know:

Jacob Bogatin, 78, was convicted of murder and arson in connection with the Oct. 24, 2025, fire.

Fire crews responded to Riptide Square where they found two homes on fire and a resident trapped. The fire spread from home to home, killing his neighbor, 26-year-old Madelaine Samantha Akers.

The fire also destroyed two homes, damaged a third and left eight people displaced.

Court documents revealed that Bogatin filed an insurance claim the day after the fire, which more than doubled the amount owed on his unit.

READ MORE | Sterling fire suspect filed insurance claim day after fatal blaze, court documents say

Investigators determined that the fire was set behind the townhomes. Bogatin was captured on surveillance near the back of the home.

During Bogatin's trial, jurors heard a frantic 911 call in which Akers was heard screaming while trapped in her bedroom at the time of the fire. The call captured her pleading for help before going silent.

A witness also testified that Bogatin and his girlfriend were facing eviction at the time of the fire.