Northern Virginia firm partnering with SpaceX to launch space tours on Dragon craft
VIENNA, Va. - A Northern Virginia company is partnering with SpaceX to launch tourists into orbit.
Vienna-based Space Adventures has already facilitated flights for a number of private individuals aboard the Russian Soyuz rocket.
Now, according to a number of outlets, including TechCrunch, they will be sending them on SpaceX’s Dragon craft.
TechCrunch noted that SpaceX has been trying to certify Dragon for human flight through a program it is coordinating with NASA.
When the announcement hit the internet on Tuesday, Space Adventures’ website crashed as visitors crowded in for more information.