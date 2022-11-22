North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different.

Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to make cheese. That wish came true when he visited Baker Cheese in St. Cloud – just northwest of Plymouth.

Baker Cheese; St. Cloud, Wis.

Maxx was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma on Dec. 21, 2021. It is a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Maxx visited Baker Cheese where the workers showed him how they pasteurize the milk, how they convert the milk to a cheese curd form, how they cook it up and stretch it into a string cheese form, cut it, and get it through the brining system.

"I just think it's cool. And how milk turns into, like a solid," Maxx said.

Maxx got to help the workers with some of those processes. He said he enjoyed the salting part best.

By the way, the cheese making wasn't all that Maxx did in the Badger State. He also met with Gov. Tony Evers, went to House on the Rock, visited Road America, and spent a free day in Green Bay.