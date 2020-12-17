Non-profit making final push to raise money to reunite military families during the holidays

With just one more week until Christmas, a local non-profit is making its final push to raise money to reunite military families this holiday season.

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee introduced us to Luke's Wings last month when they helped Army Staff Sergeant James Pierce.

READ MORE: Local nonprofit helps reunite military families in time for the holidays

The organization helps fly wounded and ill military service members home to see their families during their recovery and rehabilitation.

Unfortunately this year, many of the hospital visits from family have been limited or cut altogether, and being able to get home this holiday season can be more impactful than ever.

"We've helped over 6,000 service members be reunited with their families and we just feel every wounded service member should be celebrating with their families by the tree for Christmas forgetting about their worries and enjoying those memories," said Mary Scott with Luke's Wings.

Scott adds, "We are trying to get as many donations as we can... and if you give $50, you'll get a beautiful gold reindeer ornament, that says on the back that you've helped reunite a service member with their loved ones."



All flights are complementary, and due to the pandemic, they're offering train rides and gas cards as alternate options.

Advertisement

If you'd like to help donate to the "No Soldier Spends Christmas Alone Campaign," visit: https://lukeswings.org/