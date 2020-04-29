No social distancing on the National Mall as federal guidelines expire tomorrow

Warmer temperatures and dry conditions lured crowds to the National Mall today.

FOX 5 photojournalist Nick Petrillo captured video of people not wearing masks, and in many cases, not social distancing either on Wednesday afternoon.

Ironically, President Trump said he will allow federal social distancing guidelines to phase out.

Those federal guidelines are set to expire on Thursday morning.

