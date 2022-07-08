No explosives found after bomb threats made at Maryland schools

A couple of Maryland colleges were on high alert Friday due to threats of explosives on campus.

In St. Mary's County, officers received a call reporting a suspicious package at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Emergency response officials and the state’s bomb squad searched campus buildings and other areas of concern, and it was determined that no explosives were present.

As of 3 p.m., the scene was cleared by authorities.

Carroll Community College Campus Security also had to evacuate buildings Friday morning due to a report of a bomb threat.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office received the call around 11:55 a.m. and deputies were quickly dispatched to the school's Westminster campus.

Authorities say all the buildings were searched and no evidence of a credible threat was located.

Nevertheless, the community college announced they would be closed for the remainder of the day.

Both threats remain under investigation.