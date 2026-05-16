Man accused of shootings, carjackings across Prince George’s County faces 66 charges

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The Brief Prince George’s County police charged a 68-year-old Glen Burnie man with 66 offenses. Police say the crime spree included multiple shootings and carjackings across northern Prince George’s County. An off-duty PGPD officer helped track the suspect, leading to his arrest.



A Glen Burnie man is facing dozens of charges after police say he carried out a violent crime spree involving shootings and carjackings across Prince George’s County.

What we know:

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Larry James Simpson, 68, of Glen Burnie, has been charged with 66 offenses in connection with a series of violent incidents Friday afternoon.

Police said Simpson committed multiple shootings and carjackings at five locations across the northern portion of Prince George’s County.

Additional charges may be pending.

How police say it started

Police said the first call came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday for a man pointing a long gun out of a car window on the 5100 block of Pierce Avenue in College Park.

Witnesses told police the man fired several shots.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Larry James Simpson, 68, of Glen Burnie

Timeline of the crime spree

A short time later, police said Simpson shot at a car with a 64-year-old man inside on Riverdale Road at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Riverdale.

A round struck the car’s window, causing the man to suffer cuts to his head. Police said he was not struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Minutes later, police said Simpson’s vehicle struck another car at 67th Avenue and Patterson Street in Riverdale, causing Simpson’s car to overturn.

Police said Simpson got out of the car and carjacked a Nissan at that location. During the carjacking, Simpson allegedly shot at at least four victims. One man was struck by gunfire and critically injured, but police said he is expected to survive.

Several minutes later, police said Simpson shot at a woman and carjacked her Toyota at Kenilworth Avenue and Good Luck Road in Riverdale. The woman was not injured.

Police said the final incident happened on the 9000 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt, where Simpson allegedly attempted to carjack a Honda.

Off-duty officer helped track suspect

Police said an off-duty Prince George’s County officer, who was driving his personal vehicle and was unarmed, saw one of the carjackings and began tracking Simpson.

The officer called his wife, who is also a PGPD officer. Police said she relayed Simpson’s location in real time to officers and partner law enforcement agencies across the county.

At the Greenbelt scene, police said Simpson shot in the direction of the off-duty officer.

The officer was not hit.

With help from three U.S. Park Police officers, Simpson was taken into custody. Police said an AR-15-style rifle was recovered at the scene.

What he’s charged with

Police said Simpson is currently charged with 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 16 counts of attempted second-degree murder and related charges.

In total, police said he is facing 66 offenses.

Simpson was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed to have happened during the Riverdale crash. He has since been released and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active.

Detectives want to speak with witnesses and any additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit at 301-772-8960.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.