New task force targets illegal dumping across Prince George’s County

The Brief Prince George’s County has launched a new Environmental Crimes Task Force to combat illegal dumping across the county. Police have already identified and charged two suspects accused of dumping trash, including household fixtures, in Fort Washington. Officials say illegal dumping harms neighborhoods and taxpayers, and residents can report incidents through 911, 311 or reward programs offering up to $250 for tips.



Prince George’s County officials announced on Tuesday a new effort to crack down on illegal dumping.

They say the problem affects neighborhoods across the county and impacts quality of life.

What we know:

A new Environmental Crimes Task Force was formed two weeks ago in Prince George’s County. Officials say crews have already been working to address illegal dumping sites, including locations where large amounts of trash and debris have accumulated.

In some cases, the people responsible have been captured on surveillance cameras.

The backstory:

County police released surveillance video from late April showing three people unloading household trash from a pickup truck, including a bathtub and sink. Investigators say the dumping happened in Fort Washington.

Police say the individuals traveled from Virginia, and two of the three people have been identified and charged. They are Carlos Omar Balcazar Gius and Maria Rene Zabala Castillo.

File Photo.

Detectives are still trying to identify the third person shown in the video.

Officials say warning signs and surveillance cameras have since been installed at the location. Illegal dumping can carry fines ranging from $1,500 to $30,000, along with possible jail time.

What they're saying:

County leaders say dumping continues to be a problem throughout Prince George’s County.

"It degrades neighborhoods. It creates environmental hazards. It attracts additional blight and criminal activity. It lowers property values and damages community pride. It also costs taxpayers money to clean up," Prince George’s County executive Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.

Officials say tire dumping remains a recurring issue, with large piles of discarded tires discovered throughout the region.

County leaders note that residents and contractors have access to legal disposal options, including county convenience centers and the county landfill. Those facilities accept a variety of materials, including hazardous waste and electronics.

"The county provides places where trash can be disposed of legally and properly," Department of Environment Director Sam Mokie said. "There is no reason for it to be dumped on the side of the road."

What you can do:

Officials say residents should call 911 if they witness illegal dumping in progress.

They say 311 should be used to report debris that has already been dumped.

The county is also offering rewards of up to $250 for information that leads to enforcement action.