A heated meeting in the small city of New Carrollton ended with a major shake‑up, as the city council voted 4‑1 to remove the mayor.

The Brief The council voted 4‑1 to remove Mayor Phelecia Nembhard after a heated meeting. Allegations center on hiring two employees during a hiring freeze and staff intimidation claims. Nembhard disputes the accusations and says she will run again in the special election.



FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports the dispute centers on whether Mayor Phelecia E. Nembhard hired two employees after the council instituted a hiring freeze.

Wednesday night’s meeting grew tense, with a supporter of the now former mayor escorted out by police.

RELATED: New Carrollton mayor voted out by city council after allegations she violated hiring freeze

Nembhard was officially ousted, and the accusations have led to finger‑pointing. One councilmember said the evidence speaks for itself.

New Carrollton mayor voted out by city council: Here’s what we know

Before the meeting, Councilmember Briana Urbina told FOX 5 it’s alleged Nembhard attempted to intimidate staff, and that the only reason the employees were not issued IDs and email accounts is because the city manager resigned, believing the action was unlawful.

Nembhard disputes the allegations and called the council corrupt. She said she had only informed the council of reinstatement, telling FOX 5 one matter involved filing a grievance to ensure an employee returned to work after that person apparently filed a grievance over their termination.

Several attended the meeting to support Nembhard.

Nembhard also told FOX 5 she will run again in the special election triggered by the vote. One councilmember said she could not run, but Nembhard maintains she is eligible.