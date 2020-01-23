NC animal rescue posts brutally honest cat adoption ad: 'She's just a jerk'

This seems ... catty.

A truly unique animal adoption notice recently appeared on Facebook. While most posts like this try to be positive and cheerful, this particular one can only be described as brutally honest.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina introduced social media to Perdita, who can apparently only be described as a “jerk.” That’s not a description coming from an upset user, that’s the official statement coming from the animal shelter.

According to the post, the rescue thought Perdita “was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk.”

Along with photos of the cat, the post states, “Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie ‘Pet Cemetery’ (Church is her hero), jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she's sick (vet agrees... she's just a jerk).”

That impressive list of likes is followed by Perdita’s dislikes, which reportedly include, “the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least...HUGS. She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.”

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue confirmed to Fox News that while the post has received plenty of attention, they haven't gotten any offers to adopt the cat yet.

The post concludes by stating that Perdita is a free adoption, which seems fair, as no one should have to pay to live a jerk.

According to the post, she’s been identified as a jerk by a veterinarian, which seems pretty official.