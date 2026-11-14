MPD searching for man seen hopping fence, stealing weed whacker from Southeast DC garage
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the person who was caught on camera stealing tools from a home's garage in Southeast D.C. last month.
What we know:
The burglary happened on Oct. 26, according to police. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. that day, surveillance footage captured a man jumping over a fence into the yard of a home in the 1300 block of E Street SE.
The video shows the man walking through the driveway into an open garage and quickly walking away carrying several tools. Police said the man made off with a gas-powered weed whacker and a router set.
What you can do:
Now, the MPD is asking for the public's help, offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and charges. Police urged anyone with info to contact investigators at 202-727-9099.
The Source: Information in this story is from a Metropolitan Police Department press release and shared surveillance footage of the burglary.