MPD searching for man seen hopping fence, stealing weed whacker from Southeast DC garage

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The Brief Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing tools from a garage in Southeast D.C. The suspect made off with a weed whacker and a router kit before running away, police said. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges.



The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the person who was caught on camera stealing tools from a home's garage in Southeast D.C. last month.

What we know:

The burglary happened on Oct. 26, according to police. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. that day, surveillance footage captured a man jumping over a fence into the yard of a home in the 1300 block of E Street SE.

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The video shows the man walking through the driveway into an open garage and quickly walking away carrying several tools. Police said the man made off with a gas-powered weed whacker and a router set.

What you can do:

Now, the MPD is asking for the public's help, offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and charges. Police urged anyone with info to contact investigators at 202-727-9099.