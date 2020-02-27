Motion to dismiss murder charges in Catherine Hoggle case denied

A motion to dismiss charges against a Montgomery County mom accused of killing her two children in 2014 has been denied.

On Thursday, Judge Robert Greenberg denied a defense motion to dismiss murder charges against Catherine Hoggle.

Hoggle's lawyers had argued that the five-year statute of limitations on those charges had passed since she was first found incompetent to stand trial in 2015.

Meanwhile, the state argued the charges were never filed until 2017, so they should still stand.

