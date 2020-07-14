Mother teaches son how to braid his daughter's hair in viral video: 'It's a great time to bond'

Who better to teach you how to braid your baby girl's hair than your own mom.

At least that was the case for Jamir Grisby, 27, from San Diego, California.

He's been wanting to learn how to braid his 5-year-old's hair so that he can be a helping hand for his wife who normally takes care of Amirah's gorgeous locks.

"I've learned how to put her hair in a ponytail, brush and wash it." Jamir told FOX 5, "But braiding is the hardest thing!"

So he enlisted help from a professional, his mother Tonnette.

In a video now gone viral on Twitter, Jamir is seen following his mother's meticulous directions as he brushes and braids Amirah's hair.

His advice to other girl dads is to learn how to do their own daughter's hair because it's a great time to bond and changes the narrative in society.

"It should be ok for dads to do their daughter's hair! We have creativity too," Jamir said.



