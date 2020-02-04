Mother dragged, toddler found safe after vehicle stolen from DC gas station, police say

Authorities say a mother was dragged for several blocks after two men stolen her car from a D.C. gas station while her toddler was strapped inside.

According to police, the incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. at a gas station near 3rd Street and Kennedy Street in the Northwest.

Officers believe the mother left the car running with her child inside when she stopped to fuel up. Police say just as she began to pump two men entered the vehicle and drove off leaving the mother clinging to the side.

Toddler found safe inside vehicle stolen from DC gas station, police say (Wagner / WTTG)

The woman was dragged for about one block. Investigators say the men drove less than a mile before they realized the child was inside and abandoned the vehicle on the side of the street. Both mother and toddler have been hospitalized.

They then entered a different vehicle and fled the area. Officers are searching for two black males wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.