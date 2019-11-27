Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

article

A historically black college in Baltimore is making Maryland history by being the first HBC from the state to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Morgan State University's Magnificent Marching Machine will perform a medley of “Everybody Dance” on Thursday. According to the Baltimore Sun, Morgan is the first of Maryland's historically black colleges to march and perform in the history of the parade which began in 1924.

The band features high-stepping choreography, intricate rhythms, stunning dancers and a creative flagline, the parade's website says. The band has previously performed at the White House, in the Christ Rock film, Head of State, and at events across the region.

The band will perform under the direction of Melvin Miles.