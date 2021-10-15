Montgomery County woman who’d been missing since Sept. 20 located ‘safe, unharmed’

article

A Gaithersburg woman who disappeared after telling her family she was going to Lakeforest Mall on Sept. 20 has been located, according to Montgomery County police.

They say 33-year-old Kanak Sharma was found "safe and unharmed."

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

