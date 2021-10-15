Montgomery County woman who’d been missing since Sept. 20 located ‘safe, unharmed’
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Gaithersburg woman who disappeared after telling her family she was going to Lakeforest Mall on Sept. 20 has been located, according to Montgomery County police.
They say 33-year-old Kanak Sharma was found "safe and unharmed."
Police did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
