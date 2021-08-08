Montgomery County organization collects back-to-school items for children in need

With a highly anticipated school year approaching quickly, many families within our area lack the means to buy basic back-to-school supplies for their children.

But one organization in Montgomery County is making sure that all students in need start the new school year with confidence and dignity.

Heather Foley and her son, Matt Foley, spent part of their Saturday morning in Silver Spring sorting through dozens of donated, back-to-school supplies that will be given away to needy families who have school-age children.

"We knew that we needed to send them back with dignity and we wanted to do it in style," said Foley, who is the executive director of Silver Spring Cares (SSC), an organization that is making the donated collections possible.

This year, the organization has partnered with Shepherd’s Table and several local Neighbor to Neighbor Ambassadors to put together lists of what kids will need when most of them return to in-person learning this fall.

Many of the requested items include, crayons, markers, notebooks, notebook paper, pencils and even antibacterial wipes.

"In addition to just this, we have also received direct donations to Shepherd’s Table to help many of the 220 families that we are aiming to serve through this project," Foley said.

Foley went on to say that the need for basic necessities including food and supplies for going back to school, has always been present in parts of Silver Spring.

However she said, this year, the demand is much higher because of the continuous impact of the ongoing pandemic.

"They are also coming from families who have not been able to work in the past 18 months, so allowing their children to then go to school, frees up that burden on families to maybe return to work much more easily," Foley said.

SSC will be collecting until August 21 before the back-packs, stuffed with all types of school supplies, are distributed through out the community at various times and days.

"This community is amazing in the sense, where there is a need, we’re going to find a way to solve it," said Foley.

If you would like to donate, a list of requested items can be found here.