Montgomery County leaders blast Hogan's order authorizing schools to reopen

As Montgomery County families prepare for a virtual return to school Monday, county leaders say they're "dismayed and perplexed" at Gov. Larry Hogan's order this week authorizing schools to reopen.

Hogan on Thursday said there is “no substitute” for in-person instruction, and cited the state's improved COVID-19 metrics as the basis for his push for reopening.

But County Executive Marc Elrich and the rest of the county council say Hogan's statement insults the school district's "proactive and deliberate" approach to keep students safe this fall.

Montgomery County Public Schools on Friday signed off on a plan to open the school year entirely online Monday despite Hogan's authorization to reopen.

"Switching plans for a school system with 165,000 students and 24,000 staff cannot happen overnight," The council said in a statement. "MCPS has outlined a blended virtual learning model that, when the time is right, will be implemented."

