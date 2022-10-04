Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD.
The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
Montgomery County says some of the public safety positions available include:
- Correctional dietary officer
- Correctional health nurse
- Correctional officer
- Crossing guard
- Deputy sheriff
- Firefighter
- Firefighter cadet
- Police cadet
- Police officer
- Public Safety emergency communications specialist
The career fair will include workshops such as "Women in Public Safety: A Fresh Look," "Your Background Investigation: What to Expect" and "Climbing the Ladder: Advancing Your Career."
For more information and to register for the fair, visit www.montgomerycountymd.gov/JOBFAIR.