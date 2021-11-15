Montgomery County schools employees' COVID-19 vaccine status deadline arrives

Today is the deadline for Montgomery County schools employees to provide verification of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

As of Monday morning, about 93% of Montgomery County Public Schools employees had met the reporting deadline.

But Montgomery County schools spokesperson Chris Cram said 1,782 county employees have not yet provided their status.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Cram said employees were reminded on Friday of the deadline. Any employees who miss Monday's deadline will have until Friday, November 19 by 5 p.m. to submit their status.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS REVISE COVID-19 QUARANTINE POLICY

If the November 19 extension is missed, Cram says employees will receive a formal letter of reprimand in their file and will not be paid for the November 24 holiday.

Cram says that the school system reserves the right to take other disciplinary measures up to and including termination if employees don't provide their vaccination status by November 24.

Advertisement

The district says it has received 254 requests for religious exemptions and 197 medical exemptions.