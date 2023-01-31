Missing 14-year-old may be in Manassas or Richmond

article

Have you seen Jaylin Pinckney?

The Front Royal Police Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who's been missing for three days.

Jaylin Pinckney was last seen walking from her residence in the 300 block of Frazier Place in Front Royal, Virginia on Jan. 28th.

As the search carry's on, police want people to know Jaylin is 5'2", 150 lbs with reddish-brown hair. Her nose is pierced with hoops in both nostrils, and she has a belly button piercing.

Jaylin wears braces and has scars on her wrists.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a tan coat, and blue jeans with holes in them.

Jaylin may be in the Manassas or Richmond area.

If you have any information on Jaylin’s whereabouts, the Front Royal Police Dept. is asking for you to reach out to them at 540-635-2111.