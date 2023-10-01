Minneapolis PD investigating after officer exposed as OnlyFans model

The Minneapolis Police Department is looking into a Fourth Precinct officer who moonlights as an OnlyFans model.

FOX 9 is not identifying the officer involved but has confirmed she is a member of the department. For a monthly fee, the officer's OnlyFans includes explicit material like porn, private photos, videos, and more. As an officer, she is well-respected and has been recognized for her police work.

The question now is whether the officer is violating department policy and/or the Code of Ethics by running the OnlyFans page.

The Minnesota Law Enforcement Code of Ethics states officers must "keep [their] private life unsullied as an example to all." Further, the Minnesota Police Officers Standards and Training Policy says: "Peace officers shall not, whether on or off duty, exhibit any conduct which discredits themselves or their agency or otherwise impairs their ability or that of other officers or the agency to provide law enforcement services to the community."

FOX 9 asked the Minneapolis Police Department on Sunday if the page violated any department policy or codes, and how long the administration had known about the page.

In a statement, the department said: "We take any allegations of policy violations seriously and the Chief has ordered an investigation."

Additionally, a spokesperson from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office commented, "If all we're talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue. However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations."

Across the country, there have been several similar cases. In some instances, the officers involved were in uniform; in others, they did not identify as police officers. It's important to clarify that based on the current information, the MPD officer does not identify herself as a police officer on her "OnlyFans" site. More details about this case are expected to emerge in the coming days.