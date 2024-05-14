8 killed, 40 hospitalized in migrant bus crash in Marion County, Florida: officials

Eight people were killed and 40 others were injured when a migrant bus collided with a pickup truck in Marion County Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on SR-40, west of SW 148 Court, between Dunnellon and Ocala.

Troopers said a 2010 International Bus transporting 53 farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck, for unknown reasons, collided in a sideswiped manner.

After the collision, the bus traveled off the roadway through a nearby fence and overturned.

Troopers are investigating after eight people were killed and 40 people were hurt when a migrant bus and pickup truck collided on State Road 40 in Marion County, Florida.

The 40 people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals, FHP said. Their conditions are unknown.

SR-40 is currently shut down from S.W. 180th Avenue Road to S.W. 140th Avenue.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the area will be closed for an "extended period of time" as crews investigate.

AdventHealth Ocala said they are providing the media staging area due to the crash scene being cleared. They issued the following statement about the incident:

"Our prayers are with all those affected by the tragic bus accident in Ocala this morning. AdventHealth is currently treating 16 patients, with 12 in our main emergency department at AdventHealth Ocala and four at AdventHealth Timber Ridge ER. Our immediate priority is to provide exceptional medical care to those injured, and compassionate support to our patients and their loved ones. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

Alternate routes

Drivers wishing to head eastbound on SR-40 can take U.S. 41 northbound to West CR-328, then take West CR-328 eastbound back to SR-40, FDOT said.

Westbound SR-40 drivers can take West CR-328 westbound to U.S. 41, then take U.S. 41 southbound back to SR-40.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.