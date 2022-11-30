Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse announced as 2023 Cherry Blossom Fest Grand Marshals

The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival will have a magical pair of Grand Marshals - Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

"We are delighted to present the 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse as they bring the magic of Walt Disney World® Resort to our nation’s capital," said Angie M. Gates, president and CEO of Events DC. "We invite everyone to join us April 15th on Constitution Avenue for what is sure to be a spectacular celebration of spring."

Mickey and Minnie will be in town from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on April 15 to grand marshal the festival's parade.

"Spring’s arrival is only 16 weeks away, and we plan to present a host of traditional favorites and new experiences that will unite communities and bring friends and families together to make wonderful memories," said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

In an announcement Tuesday, the official artwork for 2023 was unveiled. Orlando Quevedo, a Cuban artist with Park West Gallery, created an artistic interpretation of the Cherry Blossom Festival, depicting cherry blossoms on canvas in Quevedo's signature style, magical realism. The artwork will be on display through Dec. 7 at the Japan Information & Cultural Center.

This piece by Orlando Quevedo is the official artwork for the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival.

"I was honored to be able to create this piece for the National Cherry Blossom Festival," said Quevedo. "As the 2023 Festival Official Artist, I am proud to be a part of this longstanding tradition through my artwork."

You can purchase a 2023 Commemorative Poster featuring the artwork in the Festival's online shop. Two special limited giclée prints are up for auction with all the proceeds going toward the yearlong care of the cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin.