The Metro Transit Police Department is trying to find a rider who claims he was sucker punched in the face as he was getting off the train Monday.

The alleged victim, who goes by @Phillip_DT on X, said that he didn't say a word to warrant the assault and that it happened during his first week in Washington, D.C.

"I'm going to be fine. Nothing seems to be broken, but my wife is totally freaked out," the post reads.

Photo via @Phillip_DT on X.

D.C.'s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah reached out to "Phillip" on X to offer him assistance.

A spokesperson for the Metro Transit Police Department told FOX 5 that officers have been "working throughout the afternoon to make contact with the individual in order to investigate the incident."

FOX 5 has reached out to "Phillip" and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority but have not heard back.

Check out the post below:

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.