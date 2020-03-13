Metro reducing some service starting Monday amid coronavirus concerns

article

Metro announced on Friday that it would make some changes to service on Monday – including reductions – in light of the arrival of the novel coronavirus in the D.C. area.

Monday through Friday, trains will operate every 12 minutes on each line throughout the day.

The rail system will maintain normal hours, opening at 5 a.m., and closing at 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, trains will operate every 12 minutes on each line, with service from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday, trains will operate every 15 minutes on each line from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The bus service will also change on weekdays – with bus service operating on a Saturday schedule.

